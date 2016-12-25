Man shoots girlfriend, her father, then himself

PEARL, Miss. - Police in Pearl say a 22-year-old man fatally shot his girlfriend and wounded her father before killing himself on Christmas Eve.



Jackson media report that police received a call Saturday about a man with a gun at a Pearl home.



Pearl police said the shootings happened as officers arrived. The man who shot himself to death was identified as Matthew Wilson. His 17-year-old girlfriend, Heather King, was killed. King's father was wounded. Authorities said he was in stable condition. His name was not released.



Pearl Police Lt. Brian McGairty said all three people were found, wounded, in the yard of the home. Heather King and Wilson were pronounced dead at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.