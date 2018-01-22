Man shoots friend instead of intended victim during argument

SLIDELL- A man accused of shooting a friend in the leg was arrested Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say Michael Bickham heard his girlfriend arguing outside with her children's father. He got a pistol and walked outside and argued with the other man.

During that argument, Bickham's gun fired and the bullet struck his friend's leg, authorities said.

Bickman drove his friend to the hospital but didn't stay with him.

He was arrested shortly after 8 p.m. after he returned to the hospital to check on his friend's condition.

Bickman was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.