88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man sets vehicles ablaze for attention

6 hours 41 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 June 14, 2018 6:11 AM June 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man who allegedly claimed he set two cars on fire to get attention from the victim.

On June 6, firefighters responded to a fire involving two vehicles at a home. The location of the fire was not immediately released.

Investigations concluded that the fire originated in a 2012 Nissan Marrero which was parked under the carport. Authorities say the fire spread to the home.

While still at the scene, authorities got a call from Louisiana State Police that a man had come in and confessed to setting the fire. The man was identified as 91-year-old James Skinner.

According to the arrest report, Skinner said he was sorry for setting the fire and didn't mean to harm anyone. Skinner was charged with aggravated arson.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days