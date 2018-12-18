Man sets up meeting through dating site, gets robbed at gunpoint

SLIDELL - Deputies have arrested two people who allegedly used a dating website to set up an armed robbery.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Heather Tuttle and 35-year-old Michael Smith were charged in the set-up.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, told investigators he had set up a meeting with Tuttle using an online dating site. He said he picked up Tuttle at the agreed location earlier this month. After she got into his car, she asked him to drive to a second location.

However, Tuttle allegedly pulled a gun on the way and instructed him to drive to an address just outside Slidell. Once there, Smith allegedly showed up and the pair took the man's phone, wallet and car and house keys. The two allegedly later tried to use the victim's stolen credit cards at stores in the Slidell and Picayune, Mississippi areas.

Smith was found at a family member's home in Mississippi earlier this week and taken into custody. Tuttle was apprehended in Slidell Monday. Both were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on armed robbery and fraud charges.