Man sets fire to apartment complex following argument with sister

BATON ROUGE – A man was arrested for arson following a 2015 fire at an apartment complex on Tecumseh Street.

Lavar Manuel, 37, was arrested for aggravated arson and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison..

Fire investigators discovered that Manuel set fire to a mouth wash bottle filled with gas and put it in a water heater. Before the incident, Manuel and his sister argued over his unpaid portion of the rent. Manuel's sister said he had not paid her for staying with her in months and it was time for him to move out.

Two occupants were in the apartment with Manuel and said he was the only one in the room near the water heater at the time of the fire.

The apartment complex was occupied by several tenants at the time of the fire and caused an estimated $45,000 worth of damage.