Man seriously hurt after double shooting on Nairn Drive

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a double shooting in Baton Rouge.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Nairn Drive and Wells Avenue. BRPD confirmed officers are responding.

Authorities say a man was taken from the scene with serious injuries. A second victim, a woman, was transported in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.