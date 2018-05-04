76°
Man seriously hurt after double shooting on Nairn Drive
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a double shooting in Baton Rouge.
The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Nairn Drive and Wells Avenue. BRPD confirmed officers are responding.
Authorities say a man was taken from the scene with serious injuries. A second victim, a woman, was transported in stable condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
