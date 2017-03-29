Man sentenced to life in prison for Denham Springs murder

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was charged with a 2016 murder.

According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, 25-year-old Brian Allen was charged with killing 24-year-old Derick Stewart in a shooting off of Pete's Highway south of Hwy. 190 on Mar. 28, 2016.

In February, a jury unanimously found Allen guilty of second-degree murder.

The state presented the jury over 60 pieces of evidence proving that Allen committed the homicide. Among the evidence presented was a home surveillance video of the murder.

The video showed Stewart attempting to leave the area in his vehicle when Allen blocked the roadway with his own vehicle. Stewart backed his vehicle down the street in an attempt to get away but Allen followed. Allen was seen on the surveillance video exiting his vehcicle and shooting at Stewart.

While Allen was in custody, he made multiple phone calls from LPDC in reference to his alibi, wiping his finger prints off of the gun used to commit the murder, and hiding the gun. All phone calls were recorded on the phone system at the jail, placed into evidence, and heard by the jury.

Allen was sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on Monday, one day before the one-year anniversary of Stewart’s death.