Man sentenced to jail time, pay $66,000 in restitution for child pornography charge

BATON ROUGE - A 52-year-old man has been sentenced to serve time following his conviction of possession of child pornography.

Steven Everhardt will serve 97 months in prison. He will also be required to serve five years of supervised release, register as a convicted sex offender, pay a special assessment of $5,100, and pay $66,000 in restitution to the victims.

The investigation began when the FBI conducted an undercover operation and obtained numerous images of child pornography from an IP address linked to Everheardt. While searching his home, authorities found over 50,000 images of child pornography on his computer.

“Steven Everhardt preyed upon vulnerable and innocent children, many of whom were too young to communicate they were being abused," said FBI New Orleans SAC Eric Rommal. "There is no place in society for sexual deviants like Steven Everhardt or anyone of his kind."

On December 10, 2018, authorities say Everhardt pled guilty to one count of knowingly possessing material which contained images of child pornography.