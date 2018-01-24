Man sentenced to 40 years in jail for killing stepdaughter

Photo: WWL-TV

ALGIERS- An Algiers man who killed his stepdaughter with a shotgun in 2015 pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday, WWL-TV reports.

Abbie Head, 65, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter, avoiding his scheduled murder trial, for the killing of his stepdaughter 28-year-old Lindsey Crain. He is also charged with obstruction of justice and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Head was sentenced to 40 years in prison by Criminal District Judge Arthur Hunter after hearing a statement from Crain's mother.

Head and his wife had gotten into an argument on Jan 29, 2015, when her daughter arrived at her home and tried to intervene. Crain's mother was trying to leave Head after what she described as years of abuse and threats of gun violence, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Crain pushed her mother outside the home and Head followed them armed with a shotgun, stepped between the woman and shot Crain twice.