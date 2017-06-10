88°
Man sentenced to 33 months for mailing threats to governor's office, other agencies

52 minutes 16 seconds ago June 10, 2017 Jun 10, 2017 Saturday, June 10 2017 June 10, 2017 2:17 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LAFAYETTE - Authorities say a Louisiana man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for sending threatening letters to the governor's office and other government agencies.
  
A statement released Friday by acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook says 33-year-old Kyle Dore of New Iberia was sentenced to 33 months by a federal judge in Lafayette. Dore had pleaded guilty to five counts of mailing threatening communications and four counts of false information and hoaxes.
  
Prosecutors said Dore sent a series of letters in December 2015 and January 2016 threatening agencies and people working at offices in local, state and federal government. They say letters were directed to Gov. John Bel Edwards' office at Louisiana's state Capitol, two courthouses and U.S. Post Offices in New Iberia and three other communities.

