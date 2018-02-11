Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for multimillion dollar fraud scheme

LAFAYETTE, La. - A Duson man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for a multimillion dollar fraud scheme.

A news release from U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook in Lafayette says 43-year-old Richard Walter Borek was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty in August.

Prosecutors said Borek worked as the information technology manager for a Eunice pipeline company from 2012 to 2016. He bought cellphones and electronic tablets using company funds. He then sold them online to another company and kept the money.

He also sold web hosting services and computer equipment to the pipeline company through his own company called Statix, even though the web hosting services were being provided by another company.

In addition to prison time, Borek was ordered to pay more than $2.8 million in restitution.