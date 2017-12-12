Man sentenced in crash that killed 2 after Easter Egg hunt

Photo: NJ.com

FLEMINGTON, N.J. - A New Jersey man who pleaded guilty in a head-on car crash that killed an elderly couple returning home with family from an Easter egg hunt has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Twenty-five-year-old Whitehouse resident Frank Cabezas was sentenced Tuesday in Hunterdon County Court. Court records show he pleaded guilty in September to vehicular homicide, assault by auto and driving under the influence.

Prosecutors say Cabezas must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he'll be eligible for parole.

Authorities say Cabezas' sport utility vehicle hit a car carrying three adults and two children in Readington Township in March 2016.

Killed in the crash were 79-year-old Frank Corso and his 75-year-old wife, Audrey Corso. Their adult son and his 10-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son were injured.