64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man sentenced for smashing Trump's Hollywood star with ax

1 hour 46 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, November 08 2018 Nov 8, 2018 November 08, 2018 7:19 AM November 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Washington Times

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A man who smashed Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been sentenced to three years' probation after pleading no contest to a felony count of vandalism.

City News Service reports a judge also sentenced Austin Mikel Clay on Wednesday to attend psychological counseling and pay more than $9,400 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. He must also perform community service. Clay took a pickax to Trump's star on Hollywood Boulevard in July. The star recognizes Trump for his work on the TV show "The Apprentice."

It was quickly repaired. After he pleaded not guilty in August, Clay told reporters the vandalism was a "rightful and just act." He said he wanted to "bring about positive political change" and didn't believe prosecutors should have charged him.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days