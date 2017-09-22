Man sentenced for robbing Marrero bank

Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS- A man was sentenced Thursday after previously pleading guilty to robbing a Whitney Bank in Marrero.

The robbery took place in July 2016.

Travis Carter was wearing a baseball hat, sunglasses and used a towel to cover his face while committing the crime. He escaped with over $4,000 dollars.

Residents identified Carter after local news outlets reported the robbery and featured still images of him captured from bank surveillance footage. Carter’s vehicle used in the robbery was also identified by an automatic license plate recognition camera after fleeing the scene.

Carter, 38, was sentenced to 30 months in jail followed by two years of supervised release. He must also pay back $4,444.95 that was stolen and a pay a $100 special assessment fine.