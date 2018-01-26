63°
Man sentenced for receiving child pornography

Friday, January 26 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KATC
LAFAYETTE- A Louisiana man has been sentenced for enticing a juvenile into sending images of child pornography online.
  
The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a Thursday news release that 29-year-old Steven Anthony Lemoine was sentenced to 168 months in prison on one count of receiving child pornography.
  
He was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.
  
According to a guilty plea, Lemoine posed as a female on Facebook and enticed a child to send him images of child pornography.
  
The news release says Lemoine's home was later searched, and he admitted to using the online persona to obtain the images.

