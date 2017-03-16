Latest Weather Blog
Man sentenced for posting online threat against Obama
BOSTON - A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to posting on an FBI website that he planned to kill the president of the United States.
The U.S. Attorney's office says Andrew O'Keefe, of Mansfield, will be under supervised release for five years after being sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston.
Last May, prosecutors say O'Keefe wrote on an FBI tips site that he was "planning to kill President Barack Obama," and had "a really good plan." He invited the Secret Service to pay him a visit and signed the posting with his Social Security number.
A search of O'Keefe's home and car turned up more than 100 weapons, including swords, double-edged knives, hatchets and spears.
O'Keefe pleaded guilty in December and spent about six months in custody.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Warrior Dash returning despite structure falling, injuring 16 last year
-
The Investigative Unit: Elevated lead levels found in East Feliciana water
-
New details: Abducted LSU student left on Government St.
-
LIFF, other non-profits in need of sponsorships following flood
-
Mr. Peanut's weather and traffic update