Man sentenced for ex-NFL running back's shooting death

Photo: WWL-TV

UPDATE: A Louisiana judge has imposed a 30-year sentence on the man who killed former NFL player Joe McKnight in a 2016 road rage shooting.

*****

GRETNA, La. (AP) - The man convicted of manslaughter in the 2016 road-rage shooting death of former NFL running back Joe McKnight faces sentencing in Louisiana.

Fifty-six-year-old Ronald Gasser could get up to 40 years in prison when court convenes Thursday in suburban New Orleans. Gasser was convicted Jan. 26. Defense lawyers argued that Gasser fired in self-defense when McKnight walked up to his car following a five mile rolling confrontation that began on a bridge spanning the Mississippi River in New Orleans and ended with gunfire in neighboring Jefferson Parish.

McKnight was a high school football hero at Louisiana's John Curtis Christian School. He signed with the University of Southern California in 2006. In the NFL, he played three seasons for the New York Jets and one with the Kansas City Chiefs.