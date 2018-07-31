Man sentenced after taking 'copious' amounts of Xanax before crime spree

DENHAM SPRINGS - A judge has sentenced a man who fled from police after committing numerous burglaries in Livingston Parish earlier this year.

Officers with the Denham Springs Police Department were investigating reports of a man with a flashlight looking into vehicles around Jason Drive one night in March. When officers spotted the suspect, Thomas Warner, he fled the scene.

Warner then got into a wreck near the intersection of Hatchell Lane and Florida Boulevard. He fled the scene of the crash but was soon taken into custody by police. Numerous stolen items were recovered in Warner's vehicle as well in the room where officers found him.

Warner then admitted to committing a number of burglaries in the area, telling police he had taken a "copious" amount of Xanax before going on the two-day crime spree.

Authorities charged Warner with vehicle burglary, resisting an officer, theft of a firearm, and hit-and-run driving. Warner was sentenced to 18 years with the department of corrections.

According to a release, time is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.