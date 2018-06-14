75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man seen sneaking around EBR suburb, peering into homes in the early morning hours

By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Police are looking for a man who's been creeping around an East Baton Rouge suburb and trying to take a look inside the homes.

The Zachary Police Department says the man has been caught on surveillance cameras wandering the Sophie Anne subdivision. The man has reportedly been trying to sneak peeks inside people's homes early in the morning.

If you have any information on the individual, contact police at 225-654-1905.

