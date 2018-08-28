88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man seen pulling on doorknobs, checking windows in Livingston Parish neighborhood

2 hours 40 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 August 28, 2018 11:01 AM August 28, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

WALKER - Deputies are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video trying to enter several Livingston Parish homes in the middle of the night.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was spotted Aug. 15 in a neighborhood off Gaylord Road in Walker. Deputies say he pushed against doors, turned door knobs and checked windows all around the homes.

The man, dressed in camouflage pants, tennis shoes, a gray shirt, black gloves and what appears to a red Nike shirt over his head, managed to get into several unlocked vehicles, but it's unclear if he got into any homes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.

