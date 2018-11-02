65°
Man says his son bit into pin inside of Halloween candy
SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) - A father says his 12-year-old son bit into a straight pin that was inside of the child's Halloween candy in North Carolina.
The father tells news outlets that the boy bit into a mini Snickers and noticed that something was stuck to the roof of his mouth. The father says it was a straight pin with no head.
Capt. John Sifford says the Rowan County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Wednesday night and the boy was treated for a minor injury. Authorities say they are not sure which house the candy may have come from.
The father said he told his children he'll buy them candy for Halloween from now on.
