Man says he took 'copious' amounts of Xanax before Denham Springs crime spree

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police have arrested a man Tuesday who allegedly fled from police after he committed numerous burglaries in Livingston Parish.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers were investigating reports of a man with a flashlight looking into vehicles around Jason Drive Monday night. When officers spotted the suspect, Thomas Warner, he immediately began to flee inside his vehicle.

Warner then got into a wreck near the intersection of Hatchell Lane and Florida Boulevard. He fled the scene of the crash but was soon taken into custody by police.

Numerous stolen items were recovered from Warner's vehicle as well as the room where officers found him. Warner then admitted to committing a number of burglaries in the area, telling police he had taken a "copious" amount of Xanax before going on the two-day crime spree.

Warner was booked on charges of vehicle burglary, resisting an officer, theft of a firearm and hit-and-run driving. Several more burglary charges are pending.