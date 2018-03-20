Latest Weather Blog
Man says he took 'copious' amounts of Xanax before Denham Springs crime spree
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police have arrested a man Tuesday who allegedly fled from police after he committed numerous burglaries in Livingston Parish.
According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers were investigating reports of a man with a flashlight looking into vehicles around Jason Drive Monday night. When officers spotted the suspect, Thomas Warner, he immediately began to flee inside his vehicle.
Warner then got into a wreck near the intersection of Hatchell Lane and Florida Boulevard. He fled the scene of the crash but was soon taken into custody by police.
Numerous stolen items were recovered from Warner's vehicle as well as the room where officers found him. Warner then admitted to committing a number of burglaries in the area, telling police he had taken a "copious" amount of Xanax before going on the two-day crime spree.
Warner was booked on charges of vehicle burglary, resisting an officer, theft of a firearm and hit-and-run driving. Several more burglary charges are pending.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Exxon eyes Baton Rouge for more expansion, reports suggest
-
Crews working to clear drainage canals in Denham Springs
-
BREC Commission to discuss alternate location for the Baton Rouge Zoo
-
Investigative Unit: New juvenile jail sits unused because there's no money to...
-
Inmate charged with orchestrating 7-year tax fraud scheme from prison