Man says he's been mailed red light violation in error, warning others

BATON ROUGE - A man who was mailed a red light violation says he didn't do anything wrong. He says the photo that came with the ticket proves he's right.

Syed Naqvi says the light malfunctioned and he's not going to pay the $177 ticket.

There are multiple intersections in Baton Rouge with fully operational red light cameras. The purpose of the cameras is to reduce the number of preventable collisions at signalized intersections.

Naqvi got one of those violations in the mail for a violation on Dec. 1. He says he was on his way to a store when a camera heading eastbound on Florida Boulevard at Sherwood Forest took his photo.

The violation is for not stopping at a red light but the picture mailed to Naqvi shows his white Nissan was stopped at a red light, driving the second car behind the white line.

"Probably about a 100 feet or so behind and even the car ahead of me had not crossed the intersection," he said.

2 On Your Side took a closer look at the violation photos. Naqvi's white Nissan is stopped in the inside lane, one car back and the light is red. The violation shows a closeup of the violating vehicle and it's a black Toyota truck. Another photo shows that black Toyota truck making a right turn onto Sherwood Forest, clocked at 23 mph.

"How could it violate a red light?" said Naqvi.

Naqvi has a court date scheduled for July and says he'll fight this, but he's worried about the other drivers who may have gotten a ticket in error.

"Probably thousands of people travel every day back and forth and they might be receiving the letters," he said.

And suggests some changes be made.

"Turn off this camera until the time the problem can be detected," he said.

The city says in 2016 at that specific light at Florida and Sherwood Forest where Naqvi got a ticket, there were 1,244 . It also says, the company American Traffic Solutions is responsible for mailing out the violations.



