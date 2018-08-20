Man says he killed wife for strangling daughters

DENVER - A Colorado man told police that he killed his pregnant wife for strangling their daughters after he sought a separation.

According to an arrest affidavit unsealed Monday, Christopher Watts told his wife, Shanann, that he wanted to separate when she returned from a business trip.

Watts told police that shortly after, he saw his wife strangling their youngest daughter and their older daughter sprawled on her bed and blue via a baby monitor.

Watts said he then “went into a rage” and strangled his wife.

He told police that he loaded all three bodies into his work truck and he buried his wife at an oil work site and dumped his daughters inside oil tanks.

Watts faces nine felony charges, including murder.