Latest Weather Blog
Man's obscene, silly attempt at being famous gets him ticketed
BATON ROUGE - Police ticketed a 23-year-old for disturbing the peace after what is likely a drunken attempt at showing off when he shouted expletives into a microphone attached to a camera that was being used to broadcast live from downtown Friday.
Mason Peter Carbonell was written a citation, police confirmed. Authorities said it was Carbonell who shouted a phrase associated with sex acts on live television during a channel 2 broadcast at 10 p.m. What Carbonell shouted was a line that other people have shouted in immature attempts to get famous. Carbonell's antics were late, though. Trends by people - mainly drunk males - to shout expletives into microphones spiked about two years ago.
Since Carbonell was ticketed, he was not booked into jail. But, he will have to appear before a judge in April.
