Man's dying wish fulfilled with call from Donald Trump's son

Tuesday, March 05 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: New Haven Register

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A terminally ill Connecticut man who's a big supporter of President Donald Trump is getting a bucket list wish fulfilled, with help from his Democratic sister.

Jay Barrett, of West Haven, who has cystic fibrosis, left a hospital to begin palliative care at his sister's home last weekend and wanted some sort of contact with the president before he died.

His sister, city Councilwoman Bridgette Hoskie, who describes herself as "100 percent Democrat," went on social media to make it happen. Friends and other supporters sent emails to the White House.

Barrett tells the New Haven Register he was thrilled to get calls Monday from the president's son, Eric Trump, and HUD official Lynne Patton.

Patton says she's coming to Connecticut on Saturday to give Barrett a signed gift from the president.

