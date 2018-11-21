Man's business stolen away as thieves make off with trailer full of lawn equipment

BATON ROUGE - With Thanksgiving just days away, a local man says his lawn care business was stolen from him by a pair of brazen thieves.

Surveillance video captures two men in a black pick-up truck backing into Johnathan Cavalier's driveway in the Shamrock Garden neighborhood. Next, a masked man hooks the truck onto a trailer loaded with lawn equipment and the two take off.

“It makes me upset of course because I work hard. I am actually a full-time army national guard recruiter, so that is what I do. I serve my state, I serve my country and I don't bother anyone,” said Jonathan Cavalier.

Cavalier says the equipment, valued at $21,000, includes two lawnmowers and the trailer.

“I was looking to expand a lawn care service that I was dabbling into and looking to expand in the future and of course save myself some retirement,” Cavalier said.

Cavalier says he's been teaching his two young children how to operate the equipment so that they might take over the business one day.

“It's definitely making them upset as well. They are nine and they know what happened,” Cavalier said.

Johnathan has lived in the area for nearly 10 years and says he has always felt safe. But the recent theft has him rethinking that notion.

“Thinking that being on this main road, nothing like this would happen. But even with security systems installed they would still be able to get away with my equipment."