73°
Latest Weather Blog
Man robbed, stabbed on Scotland Ave.
BATON ROUGE - Police say a man was robbed and stabbed early Monday morning.
The incident was reported in the 8500 block of Scotland Ave. just before 12:30 a.m. Authorities say the man was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life threatening.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern