Man robbed, stabbed on Scotland Ave.

Monday, June 18 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police say a man was robbed and stabbed early Monday morning.

The incident was reported in the 8500 block of Scotland Ave. just before 12:30 a.m. Authorities say the man was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life threatening. 

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

