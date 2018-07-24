80°
Man riding on car's hood gets off, kills driver, a woman

2 hours 13 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 July 24, 2018 8:08 PM July 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The Advocate
HARVEY, La. (AP) - Louisiana authorities say a 31-year-old woman was shot and killed by a man who had been riding on the hood of her car.
  
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says in a news release that when the woman stopped her car Tuesday, the man got off the hood and shot her. She was hit in the neck and died within two hours.
  
The man was arrested at the scene. His name and charges against him were not yet available.
  
Lopinto says investigators believe the two were "in a domestic relationship, but the status of that relationship is unclear."
  
He didn't identify the woman but said investigators believe she was from New Orleans.
  
His statement said the shooting occurred in Harvey, on a divided road along a neighborhood and near a church.
