Man revived, flown to hospital after boating accident in St. Francisville
ST. FRANCISVILLE - Deputies say a man involved in a boating accident was revived and flown to a Baton Rouge hospital.
A spokesperson with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the boating accident happened around 5 p.m.
First responders found the victim and initiated life-saving techinques, according to officials.
The victim was air lifted to Our Lady of the Lake. His status in unknown at this time.
