Man revived, flown to hospital after boating accident in St. Francisville

3 hours 21 minutes 8 seconds ago Saturday, July 21 2018 Jul 21, 2018 July 21, 2018 9:02 PM July 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Deputies say a man involved in a boating accident was revived and flown to a Baton Rouge hospital.

A spokesperson with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the boating accident happened around 5 p.m.

First responders found the victim and initiated life-saving techinques, according to officials.

The victim was air lifted to Our Lady of the Lake. His status in unknown at this time.

