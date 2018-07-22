Man revived, flown to hospital after boating accident in St. Francisville

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Deputies say a man involved in a boating accident was revived and flown to a Baton Rouge hospital.

A spokesperson with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the boating accident happened around 5 p.m.

First responders found the victim and initiated life-saving techinques, according to officials.

The victim was air lifted to Our Lady of the Lake. His status in unknown at this time.