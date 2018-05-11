Man rescues wife, 6 children from house fire in Louisiana

Photo: The Natchez Democrat

MONTEREY (AP) - A man has rescued his wife and six children from a house fire in Louisiana.

The Natchez Democrat reports Steed Hill awoke Sunday to find his Monterey house on fire. He raced outside and tried to find something to break the home's windows so his family could escape. He couldn't see them with all the smoke but he could hear his wife beating on a window.

Meanwhile, Hill's wife, Mercede Dauzart, rushed their children to a room opposite the flames and tried to clear an exit by removing a window-unit air conditioner. Hill ran to the window and helped remove it before pulling out each member of his family, including their 6-month-old daughter.

Hill said Wednesday that a fire marshal ruled faulty wiring likely started the fire.