Man rescued after trapped at water treatment plant

1 hour 29 minutes 59 seconds ago March 23, 2017 Mar 23, 2017 Thursday, March 23 2017 March 23, 2017 9:41 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Firefighters responded to a call of a man trapped in a confined space Thursday morning in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the incident was reported after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Baton Rouge Wastewater Treatement plant near the intersection of Woodpecker at Ave M.

Sources say the man is awake, alert and stable. The fire department harnessed him out and he was transported as a precaution.

This is a developing story. 

