Man rescued after trapped at water treatment plant

BATON ROUGE – Firefighters responded to a call of a man trapped in a confined space Thursday morning in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the incident was reported after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Baton Rouge Wastewater Treatement plant near the intersection of Woodpecker at Ave M.

Sources say the man is awake, alert and stable. The fire department harnessed him out and he was transported as a precaution.

Man was transported in precaution. BRFD dropped a rope, and harnessed him out. — Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) March 23, 2017

