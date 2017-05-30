75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man rescued after log truck overturns in West Feliciana

By: Alicia Serrano

WEST FELICIANA – Firefighters of the West Felciana Fire District No. 1 rescued a man trapped in an overturned log truck over the weekend.

The incident occurred on May 27 and took crews, using two heavy tow trucks, three hours to remove the man from the truck successfully. The Wilkinson County Fire department assisted in the rescue.

According to the fire district, the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word at this time on the man's condition.

