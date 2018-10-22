Man released from jail, steals car from jail parking lot

Photo: WIBW

TOPEKA, KS - A man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly stole a car parked outside a Kansas Jail immediately after he was released from that same jail.

According to WIBW, 33-year-old Kevin Jones was arrested just hours after his release from the Shawnee County Jail Sunday morning.

Security footage allegedly showed Jones breaking into the car in the jail parking lot and driving off. He was later found by the vehicle's owner in a neighborhood just minutes away from the jail.

The owner of the vehicle and some neighbors held Jones until authorities arrived. He was arrested and booked back into jail on charges of theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property.