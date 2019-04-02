59°
Man recently diagnosed with cancer wins $250K lottery prize

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NC Education Lottery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - State officials say a man recently diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer has won $250,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery.
  
News outlets reported Tuesday that the last of four Carolina Black tickets was a winner for Charlotte resident Richard Beare. The retired mechanic says he rarely plays the lottery and had only stopped at a QuikTrip because his wife asked him to get a Powerball ticket since the jackpot was so high.
  
However, it was the scratch-off ticket that got Beare the money. He admits he had to get the store clerk to explain how to play the scratchers. The game netted him $176,876 after taxes.
  
Beare also says in a statement that he plans to take his wife to Italy while he can still enjoy himself.
