Man previously charged with contractor fraud in Livingston, Ascension, charged again in EBR

BATON ROUGE – A contractor who has been arrested several times before for contractor fraud in Livingston and Ascension Parish has been arrested again on the same charges in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Michael Simmers' most recent arrest occurred on June 20 for another charge of residential contractor fraud.

According to arrest documents, Simmers accepted a $5,000 payment for residential contract work on Jan. 1 for a home located in the 1100 block of Boreas Drive. Simmers' company, TWG Contractors, signed a contract with the victim to perform work on the home after the 2016 flood.

In February, no work had been done to the victim's home so he contacted Simmers to inquire when work would start. A "project manager" was sent to the home and made suggestions about repairs however the victim was not comfortable with the suggestions, arrest documents note.

The victim then spoke with a representative from Simmers' company to cancel his contract and for his deposit to be returned. The company told the victim that only 50 percent of his deposit would be returned due to the cancellation of the contract. However, the victim stated that no money has been returned and he can not get in contact with a company representative.

In May, the victim was able to contact Simmers who stated that he was aware of the contract and would reimburse the victim. By May 19, the victim had not heard from Simmers or his company and no money has been returned.



Simmers was previously charged in East Baton Rouge Parish on the same charge after a complaint from a different homeowner.