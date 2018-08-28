86°
Man pleads not guilty to dine-and-dash dating allegations

Tuesday, August 28 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - Los Angeles County prosecutors have filed extortion, grand theft and other charges against a man accused of being the "Dine-and-Dash Dater."

Authorities say 45-year-old Paul Guadalupe Gonzales used dating apps to meet women, took them to dinner at restaurants and then left without paying any part of the bill. Deputy District Attorney Michael Fern says eight women ended up paying themselves and in two cases restaurants picked up the check.

The complaint says the women were defrauded of a total of $950. Gonzales pleaded not guilty to a dozen counts at his arraignment Monday. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years in prison.

