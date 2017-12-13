Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing cat outside animal rescue

NEW ORLEANS- A man is facing thousands of dollars in fines, a psychiatric evaluation, and community service after pleading guilty to shooting and killing a cat outside an animal rescue.

WWL-TV reports that the incident took place outside an Uptown animal rescue.

Kyre West, 19, pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals charge Wednesday.

Reports say that West admitted to shooting a neighborhood cat named Blackie with a pellet gun on Oc.t 4. Authorities said that security cameras at Zeus' Place caught the incident on camera.

Doctors said Blackie was in a coma before he died. X-rays showed pellets in the animal's skull.

A judge sentenced West to a four-year suspended prison term, a $5,000 fine plus $276 in restitution to cat's caregiver, 60 days in the Orleans Parish jail, 400 hours of community service and a psychiatric evaluation as well as a written apology.