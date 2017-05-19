84°
Man pleads guilty to sex trafficking 15-year-old girl

May 19, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - A man has admitted to transporting a 15-year-old girl between New Orleans and Baton Rouge to solicit sex.

Media outlets report acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson says in a statement that 26-year-old Udraka Roberts-Bey pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to engage in the sex trafficking of a minor. He was indicted in July 2016 by a federal grand jury.

According to the statement Roberts-Bey transported the juvenile between Baton Rouge and New Orleans to engage in commercial sex acts. The victim was rescued from a Baton Rouge hotel last year by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office along with the FBI.

