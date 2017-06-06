Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2015 fatal stabbing of step-grandson

LABADIEVILLE - A 63-year-old man pled guilty to a manslaughter charge Monday in connection to the fatal stabbing of his step-grandson in 2015.

According to District Attorney Ricky Babin, William Thompson pled guilty to one count of manslaughter after he stabbed 20-year-old Daquan Rainey Feb. 17, 2015.

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Deputies reportedly found an unresponsive Rainey lying in Thompson's driveway on Violet Street with a stab wound to his upper torso. Paramedics were called to evaluate Rainey and he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterward.

Investigators later determined that Rainey was stabbed by Thompson, his step-grandfather, following an argument over a pack of cigarettes. The knife used in the stabbing was found in the bed of Thompson's pick-up truck and he was arrested.

Thompson faces up to 40 years in state prison. Sentencing is tentatively set for September 5, 2017.