Man pleads guilty to cocaine distribution, sentenced to 15 years

GONZALES – A Gonzales man will serve 15 years in jail after pleading guilty to charges of cocaine distribution, according to the 23rd Judicial District of Louisiana.

Derrick Clark, 31, pleaded guilty to distribution of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of cocaine. The guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a 2015 drug operation.

On December 25, 2015, Gonzales Police Department officers executed a search warrant on a vehicle parked at a Gonzales home located near the intersection of North Roscoe and West Bluebird Street after receiving a tip that drugs were being sold from the vehicle. Drug agents received a tip that a man known in the streets as "Hollowtip" recently sold cocaine and more cocaine packaged inside of the vehicle.

"Hollowtip" was later identified as Clark. During the search of the vehicle, officers located and seized a large quantity of cocaine. Clark was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

As a part of the plea agreement Clark entered, Judge Stromberg ordered that Clark be committed to the Louisiana State Department of Corrections for 15 years on each count. The judge ordered that the sentences are to run concurrently.