Man pleads guilty to child sex trafficking, drug charges

NEW ORLEANS- A man pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking charges minutes before his scheduled trial.

Lance Everson, 39, was sentenced to 15 years in state prison, according to a release from the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office.

Everson was charged with two counts of child sex trafficking, one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of aggravated battery, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and one count of simple battery. There were also several drug charges.

Everson will now be required to register as a sex offender after he is released.

Louisiana State Police initially arrested Everson in November 2013 on suspicion of drug possession after finding him with a bag of narcotics and a 14-year-old girl. After being freed on bond, Everson was arrested again in October 2014 after a 17-year-old girl reported to police that when she tried to end their arrangement, Everson beat her with a baseball bat and his fists.

According to the release, LSP and the FBI launched a child sex trafficking investigation based on the information proved by the 17-year-old victim.