54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man pleads guilty to child sex trafficking, drug charges

49 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, March 21 2018 Mar 21, 2018 March 21, 2018 8:45 AM March 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS- A man pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking charges minutes before his scheduled trial.

Lance Everson, 39, was sentenced to 15 years in state prison, according to a release from the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office.

Everson was charged with two counts of child sex trafficking, one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of aggravated battery, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and one count of simple battery. There were also several drug charges.

Everson will now be required to register as a sex offender after he is released.

Louisiana State Police initially arrested Everson in November 2013 on suspicion of drug possession after finding him with a bag of narcotics and a 14-year-old girl. After being freed on bond, Everson was arrested again in October 2014 after a 17-year-old girl reported to police that when she tried to end their arrangement, Everson beat her with a baseball bat and his fists.

According to the release, LSP and the FBI launched a child sex trafficking investigation based on the information proved by the 17-year-old victim.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days