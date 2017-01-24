Man pleads guilty to 2 counts of molestation

59°
January 24, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MONROE - A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to molesting a boy in Louisiana.

The News-Star of Monroe reports that 52-year-old Charles Edward Milton Jr. of Magee, Mississippi pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of molestation of a juvenile.

An arrest warrant says Milton traveled to suspect John Carter Jr.'s home in West Monroe in 2015 to have sex with boys. Authorities say the two men had met on Craigslist.

Milton's plea carries a sentence of 20 years of hard labor for each of the two counts. The sentences will run concurrently. As part of the plea, two charges of first-degree rape were dismissed.

Carter is facing multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated rape. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.

