Man pleads guilty in pistol-whipping case

Photo: Shreveport Times

SHREVEPORT- A 53-year-old Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to pistol-whipping his ex-girlfriend, then threatening to shoot their 12-year-old daughter.

Caddo Parish district attorney's spokesman John Andrew Prime said in a news release Thursday that Johnny Charles Harris Sr. had been scheduled for trial Monday, but pleaded guilty to both charges against him as jury selection was about to begin.

State District Judge John D. Mosely Sr. sentenced Harris to seven years on a charge of aggravated battery for hitting the woman in the head with a gun. Harris got the maximum five years on a charge of domestic abuse-aggravated assault for pointing the gun at his daughter and threatening to shoot her.

Prime says prosecutors plan to ask Mosely to give Harris a longer sentence as a habitual offender.