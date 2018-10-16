Man pleads guilty in 2014 murder of 12-year-old girl, gets life in prison

ST. JAMES PARISH - Days before his scheduled trial date, a 47-year-old man pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the death his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

On July 1, 2014, a widespread community search was initiated in St. James Parish after Talaija Dorsey was reported missing. Several days after her disappearance, Dorsey's body was located in a field off LA 3127. Through an investigation, authorities discovered that John Celestine Jr., who was engaged to Dorsey's mother, lured the girl from the home before sexually assaulting and murdering her.

Due to the condition of her body, Dorsey's exact cause of death remains unknown.

Celestine was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.