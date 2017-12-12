Man pleads guilty, gets 40 years for raping juvenile

Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office

SHREVEPORT- A Louisiana prosecutor says a 38-year-old man has pleaded guilty to raping one juvenile and molesting another.

Caddo Parish district attorney's spokesman John Andrew Prime says Jonas Jaggers Coffman of Shreveport pleaded guilty Monday, the day his trial was to begin.

He says in a news release that District Judge John Mosely Jr. sentenced Coffman to 40 years on a charge of forcible rape and 10 for molesting a minor. The sentences are to run at the same time.

He had been charged with aggravated rape, which can carry a life sentence.

One victim was 11 years old, the other 16.