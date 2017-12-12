49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man pleads guilty, gets 40 years for raping juvenile

2 hours 20 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, December 12 2017 Dec 12, 2017 December 12, 2017 5:50 AM December 12, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office

SHREVEPORT- A Louisiana prosecutor says a 38-year-old man has pleaded guilty to raping one juvenile and molesting another.

Caddo Parish district attorney's spokesman John Andrew Prime says Jonas Jaggers Coffman of Shreveport pleaded guilty Monday, the day his trial was to begin.

He says in a news release that District Judge John Mosely Jr. sentenced Coffman to 40 years on a charge of forcible rape and 10 for molesting a minor. The sentences are to run at the same time.

He had been charged with aggravated rape, which can carry a life sentence.

One victim was 11 years old, the other 16.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days