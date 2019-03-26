Man picks perfect NCAA tourney bracket heading into Sweet 16

69°
Tuesday, March 26 2019
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The NCAA says an Ohio man has made history with a March Madness bracket that's perfect through the tournament's first 48 games.
  
Gregg Nigl of Columbus says he almost didn't fill out his bracket on NCAA.com's "Bracket Challenge," saying he was home sick.
  
But so far he has correctly predicted every game through the first two rounds of the 2019 NCAA tournament.
  
The 40-year-old Nigl told The Columbus Dispatch he's a college basketball fan who researched his picks. He said that while he likes his remaining picks he isn't counting on his bracket staying perfect.
  
But the neuropsychologist for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Columbus says anything can happen.
  
He has No. 1 Gonzaga beating No. 2 Kentucky for the national title. Duke and Virginia round out his Final Four.
