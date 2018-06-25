94°
Man out on bond in 2015 sexual assault case, now accused of having sex with 14-year-old

3 hours 4 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 June 25, 2018 3:17 PM June 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -  A man arrested Monday has been accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

20-year-old Denzel Hamilton was booked with indecent behavior with a juvenile, and two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, booking records show.

Authorities first learned of the alleged relationship earlier this month after the victim's mother revealed to police Instagram messages exchanged between Hamilton and the victim. In the messages, the two discuss a previous encounter where they apparently engaged in sexual activity.

Officials questioned the victim, who admitted to having sex with Hamilton in January.

A warrant was then issued for Hamilton's arrest.

Hamilton is due in court next month for separate sexual battery charges.

