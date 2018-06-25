94°
Man out on bond in 2015 sexual assault case, now accused of having sex with 14-year-old
BATON ROUGE - A man arrested Monday has been accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
20-year-old Denzel Hamilton was booked with indecent behavior with a juvenile, and two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, booking records show.
Authorities first learned of the alleged relationship earlier this month after the victim's mother revealed to police Instagram messages exchanged between Hamilton and the victim. In the messages, the two discuss a previous encounter where they apparently engaged in sexual activity.
Officials questioned the victim, who admitted to having sex with Hamilton in January.
A warrant was then issued for Hamilton's arrest.
Hamilton is due in court next month for separate sexual battery charges.
