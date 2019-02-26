62°
Man on cross-country mission to mow lawns for free making stop in Baton Rouge Wednesday

1 hour 9 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 February 26, 2019 7:47 PM February 26, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - A man who started a free lawn care service for veterans, single mothers, and others in need will be making his way through Louisiana this week. On Wednesday, he plans on stopping in the capital city.

27-year-old Rodney Smith Jr. first began Raising Men Lawn Care Service last year. His goal is to mow lawns for people in all 50 states who may need a little help getting by.

"We cut lawns for free for the elderly, disabled, veterans, and single moms," Smith told ABC News. 

Smith says the idea came to him in 2015 when he saw an elderly man struggling to mow his grass, so he gave a helping hand. He now has 60 children participating in the lawn care program. He hopes they'll be inspired to give back to their communities. 

"I tell people all the time, if they are able, they can make a difference," he said. "And my way of making a difference is with a lawnmower."

