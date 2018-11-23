Man on 6,000 mile run to raise money for children welcomed in by Baton Rouge family

BATON ROUGE – A man determined to raise money for sick children is on a 6,000-mile run across the country.

Jamie McDonald of England, also known as “Adventureman”, is raising money to help families afford life-saving treatment for their children.

"Yeah, so I ran from Washington down to LA and then across to the Arizona desert, I am about 136 marathons in," said McDonald.

McDonald's idea to crisscross the country came to life when he decided to give back to the hospital that cared for him when he was ill as a child. According to his Facebook page, McDonald spend the first nine years of his life in and out of the hospital with a rare spinal condition. He also had a weak immune system and epilepsy. Against all odds, McDonald’s symptoms eased, and he became stronger.

Now that he is able, McDonald has decided to help families struggling with paying for treatment for their children.

After running thousands of miles, McDonald found himself in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day. Normally while traveling, McDonald stops to make camp. But for Thanksgiving, a local family welcomed McDonald into their home after hearing about his inspiring journey. McDonald’s cause touched the hearts of the Delaney family.

"I have a child who is a patient at St. Jude for a blood disorder, I also have a child that receives the majority of care at children’s hospital of New Orleans, so we are very very committed to helping anyone who endeavors to raise money for children’s health issues," said Hallie Delaney.

